Somalia: Somali President Visits Turkish Oil Survey Ship As Offshore Exploration Concludes

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday visited the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis, which has been conducting offshore oil exploration along Somalia's coast, following the completion of a key seismic survey.

The president hailed the mission as a "strategic milestone" and praised Turkish and Somali personnel for their joint efforts in advancing the country's energy ambitions.

"This is a significant achievement that strengthens our objective for Somalia to fully benefit from its natural resources and convert them into economic and social progress," Mohamud said during the visit. "Turkey has consistently played a leading role in demonstrating that Somalia is a country worth investing in."

The president reiterated his administration's commitment to boosting the national economy by tapping into Somalia's vast untapped natural resources, which officials say could play a crucial role in addressing the country's development challenges.