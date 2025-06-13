Morocco Hosts Conference to Enhance African Military Leadership

Rabat, Morocco — More than 130 enlisted leaders from the U.S. and 30 African countries convened in Rabat, Morocco, June 10-12, for the 7th Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference.

Hosted by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and U.S. Africa Command, the conference provides a forum for senior noncommissioned officers to share best practices, discuss challenges, and strengthen partnerships. This year's theme was "Resilient, Adaptive, Transformative."

"Africa is a nexus theater--global interests converge on this continent," said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Africa Command. "No matter how advanced our militaries become, success depends on leaders at all levels inspiring their people--igniting a fire in their hearts--especially when it matters most."

U.S. Africa Command, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. The Africa Senior Enlisted Conference advances that mission by fostering relationships and helping to advance the capabilities of America's military partners on the continent.

"Thirty African partners sent their finest non-commissioned officers to participate in the conference this year. Effective NCO leadership isn't just about training, it's about forging units capable of disrupting the enemy," said Lieutenant General John Brennan. "By empowering those on the ground, our partners are better able to counter terrorism and secure their future."

Last year's event was held in Lilongwe, Malawi. The first conference was held in 2017.