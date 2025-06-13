Malawi: Is DPP Running Scared? Michael Usi's Odya Zake Faces Political Sabotage in Zomba - Again

The political heat in Zomba is reaching boiling point, and at the center of it all is Michael Usi, the vibrant leader of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, who seems to have struck a nerve so deep within the corridors of power that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) appears to be going out of its way to frustrate, shadow, and suffocate his every move.

This Sunday, Usi is finally set to hold his much-anticipated mass rally at Naisi Ground in Zomba -- an event that had to be postponed last week after an eerily timed announcement by Frank Mwenefumbo of the National Democratic Party (NDP), who suddenly booked a venue just meters away. That same Mwenefumbo, conveniently, is now an open supporter of DPP presidential hopeful Peter Mutharika. Coincidence? Highly unlikely.

And as if by some twisted déjà vu, this week the DPP has pulled the same stunt -- again announcing a rally right next door at Chinamwali, a stone's throw from Naisi Ground. Two weeks in a row. Two suspiciously close rallies. One clear target: Michael Usi.

This isn't just a matter of proximity -- this is political provocation of the highest order. It's the classic playbook of a party that smells the danger of an emerging giant and is doing everything it can to destabilize him before he becomes too big to contain.

And make no mistake -- Odya Zake is rising. Reports on the ground confirm a growing wave of defections from both the DPP and the People's Party (PP) into Usi's camp. His bold, unapologetic messaging is resonating with the grassroots, particularly in the Eastern Region where people are tired of recycled politicians and empty promises. Odya Zake's message is clear: we eat what we earn, we serve the people, and we owe no one.

It's a message that's threatening the status quo -- and DPP knows it.

But here's the twist: instead of countering Usi's movement with ideas, policies, or public service, the DPP seems to be resorting to tired old tricks -- sabotage, shadowing, and possibly inciting chaos. Is this the best the former ruling party can offer Malawians?

While police are reportedly assessing the feasibility of hosting two rallies in such close proximity, the real question is this: who is really behind these suspiciously timed moves, and why are they so terrified of Michael Usi?

Could it be that Odya Zake has become the symbol of the political reawakening DPP never saw coming? Is Zomba, long considered a PP-DPP playground, finally slipping from their grip?

Whatever the case, Usi's movement is no longer a fringe act -- it is a growing force, and the more it's attacked, the more it gains public sympathy and momentum. The people are watching. And so is the nation.

If this is a battle for the soul of Zomba and beyond, then Odya Zake has already proven one thing -- he's not just eating alone. He's feeding a movement. And it can no longer be ignored.