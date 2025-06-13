Malawi: Bushiri Courts All Malawian Men to a Spiritual-Business Braai in Lilongwe - 5 Best Business Ideas to Receive Instant Capital

This Saturday, June 14, 2025, all roads lead to the lush Botanic Gardens in Lilongwe where Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is calling every Malawian man -- not just members of ECG -- to a unique event blending faith, fire, and finance.

Dubbed "Ironman Get-Together with Major 1," the event kicks off at 11 AM and promises a day packed with prayers, worship music, real men's conversations, health tips, sizzling braai, and high-stakes business pitching -- all tailored to empower Malawian men spiritually, mentally, and economically.

But here's the catch that's sparking buzz across the country: five men with the best small or medium business ideas will walk away with instant startup capital -- right there and then. No delays. No paperwork. Just powerful ideas getting powerful backing.

"If you're a man with a vision -- whether you sell airtime, run a barbershop, dream of starting a tech venture, or own a small media outlet -- this is your chance," says a spokesperson from ECG, the church organizing the event under the leadership of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. "You come in the morning, present your idea to a live panel, and if it's one of the best five -- you get funded instantly."

The event is part of ECG's broader mission to build strong men who honor God, uplift their families, and lead their communities with vision and impact. The church emphasizes that Ironman Get-Together is open to all Malawian men, regardless of church or religious affiliation.

"This is not just for ECG members," the statement stresses. "This is for every Malawian man who wants to grow -- spiritually, economically, and as a leader in his home and community."

Event Details:

Event: Ironman Get-Together with Major 1

Date: Saturday, 14th June 2025

Time: From 11:00 AM

Venue: Botanic Gardens, Lilongwe

Activities: Prayers, music, men's talk, business pitch sessions, health discussions, and braai

Special Highlight: Top 5 SME business ideas will receive instant funding on the spot

So if you're a man with a dream, a hustle, or a heart ready to be reignited -- this Saturday, the fire is waiting for you in Lilongwe.