Nigeria: If Rule of Law Had Prevailed MKO Abiola Would've Been President - Fashola

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has underscored the vital role of the rule of law in Nigeria's democratic journey, asserting that the late MKO Abiola would have become president if due process had been respected during the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Speaking as a guest at the June 12 edition of The Platform, hosted by Covenant Nation in Lagos, Fashola said, "If the rule of law had prevailed, there would have been no crisis on June 12. MKO would have been president, and perhaps all of his promises about a farewell to poverty would have happened."

He emphasised that the rule of law remains central to the progress of any society.

Abiola, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, was widely regarded as the rightful winner of what is still considered Nigeria's most credible election. However, the election was annulled by then-military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida.

Years later, Babangida acknowledged during a book launch that Abiola indeed won the election.

Reflecting on the annulment during Thursday's event, Fashola described it as a breach of democratic norms. "I want us to see the rule of law in terms of law and order. That is the perspective that I want to share," he said.