Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Douglas Karoro Comes Face to Face With Rivals

12 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Douglas Karoro on Wednesday came face to face with his political rival Charles Mutukudzi in court whom he accused of causing his arrest.

Karoro who is facing fraud allegations believes all the legal woes he is facing are a result of fabrication by his political rivals including Mutukudzi and Takesure Chikwamba who are bitter with him for thrashing them thrice in Zanu PF primary elections in 2015, 2018 and 2023.

Mutukudzi was in court as a State witness against Karoro who is accused illegally taking fertilizers from the Grain Marketing Board meant for Mbire constituency, allegations he denies.

He was the Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) deputy chairperson while Chikwamba was the chairperson when allegations against Karoro were raised.

Mutukudzi told the court that he got a call a from another Zanu PF leader that there were suspicious trucks loading fertilizers at GMB Mushumbi which involved Karoro.

This resulted in the defence questioning him why the report would come to him yet he was not a GMB official.

He said he gave a statement to the police with the blessing of Chikwamba who was also running his independent investigation.

In cross examination, Karoro's lawyer Admire Rubaya said the two Zanu PF DCC leaders were bitter over their losses in the primary elections and were determined to derail Karoro by any means necessary.

He said Mutukudzi was the engineer of the allegations as they wanted to "throw shade" and apply "dirty tactics" at Karoro for him not to stand in the 2023 elections.

Mutukudzi admitted that he lost thrice to Karoro in the race to represent Mbire in parliament but said he was not bitter and in cross examination said "It was human nature to want to win every election" which the defence said showed their bitterness.

Mutukudzi alleged that after the call he received, he got in touch with Karoro but he later withdrew the statement after he was asked to produce evidence to prove the communication.

The matter continues this Friday.

