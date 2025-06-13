Kenya Targets Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Slots With Player Development Program

Nairobi — Kenya Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) has kickstarted an ambitious corporate-backed player development program that will connect local pros to world ranking tournaments with an objective to earn the country its maiden Olympic golf qualification.

Over and above, the PGK has also introduced the Equator Golf Series that will traverse the country to enable adequate play time for the pros.

With the launch of the "Road to Olympics 2028" program, PGK Chairman CJ Wangai highlighted that new opportunities are on the horizon for the pros to realize their Olympic dream while also earning a decent living by and large.

For Olympic golf qualification, Wangai explained that players generally need to be ranked highly on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

The top 15 players in the world rankings are eligible, with a limit of four players per country.

Beyond the top 15, additional spots are filled based on the OWGR, with a maximum of two players per country, provided they don't already have two or more in the top 15.

"Today we have had the launch of the Road To Olympics 2028, which is a development program as a players tour. So, corporates have come in together and put in money for the Pros of Kenya, whereby they will be able to go through an intensive player development program that will involve fitness, club fitting, swing simulator. Over and above that, there will be a new tour called Equator Tour which will run throughout the country for 11 events," said Wangai.

Wangai added that this new tour will ensure that in the next three years Kenya qualifiers for LA28, "as our main goal is having a local play in the Olympics."

"We need to have tournaments in Kenya that qualify for World Golf Ranking, of course there is a criteria to that, we need to have we need to have a prize money of USD 3000, we need to have a minimum of 10 events, so we are working towards that so that we have where we have our players playing at home and earning points," Wangai explained.

During the event various corporate companies adopted teams of four that will be put through a rigorous training process well in time.

"The corporates will pay for the gym, simulators, mental coaches, nutritionist. What's more, some of the corporates will extend monthly stipends to the players so that they can be able to improve the players games," CJ Wangai added.

Wangai noted that PGK is working to see the players break into the top 100 in the OWGR which he added "will entail playing in several world ranking tournaments.

"Kenya is known for its world-beating middle- and long-distance athletes. So, who knows? LA 2028 might just be the player where Kenya will make history in qualifying for its maiden Olympic golf," Wangai highlighted.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO, on his part said, "At Safaricom we believe in transforming lives through powering of talents. Today, we commit KES. 3 million to support four professional players who will take part in the Equator Tour through the PGK program. Our goal is to create a sustainable pathway for professional golfers in Kenya, one that inspires, empowers and transforms lives through sport," said Ndegwa.

The Secretary Administration for Sports Evans Achoki, representing Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, said the Sports ministry is exploring ways and means of working with several golf clubs across the country in order to benefit golf juniors.

"Not all kids have access to golf clubs, which is a major predicament for school going children. We urge more corporates to come forward and assist our young golfers achieve their dreams in the sport," Achoki stated.

During the event, PGK ran a draw which saw the top 32 players join corporate teams. The teams are as follows.

Team NCBA: Edwin Mudanyi, Eric Ooko, Abraham Galgalo, Njuguna Ngugi

Team Safaricom: Samuel Njoroge, Mutahi Kibugu, Mohit Mediratta Mathew Wahome

Team Britam: Simon Ngige, Hesbon Kutwa, Simon Njogu, Kopan Timbe

Team Diagio: David Wakhu, CJ Wangai, Nelson Mudanyi, Nelson Simwa

Team Visa: Mike Kisia, Jeff Kubwa, Sujan Shah, Daniel Nduva

Team Kenya Airways: Dismas Indiza, Jacob Okello, Justas Madoya, Joseph W. Karanja

Team NMG: Greg Snow, Robinson Owiti, Tony Omuli, Sullivan Muthugia

Team Standard Group: Njoroge Kibugu, Alfred Nandwa, Denis Saikwa, Isaiah Otuke