Somalia: Waters of Wealth - President Hassan Sheikh Visits Oruc Reis As Somalia Completes Historic Oil Survey

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today paid an official visit to the Oruc Reis, the Turkish-owned seismic research vessel, in a symbolic and strategic moment that follows the successful completion of an extensive offshore oil and gas exploration mission along Somalia's coastline.

The Oruc Reis, operated by the Government of the Republic of Turkey, has for months been conducting in-depth geophysical surveys to identify potential hydrocarbon reserves beneath Somalia's maritime territory. The conclusion of this initial exploratory phase marks a critical milestone in Somalia's efforts to harness its untapped natural wealth and to create pathways for sustainable economic development.

During his visit aboard the vessel, President Hassan Sheikh praised the professionalism, expertise, and commitment of the Turkish exploration team, as well as Somali technical personnel involved in facilitating the mission. He emphasized the enduring and productive partnership between Somalia and Turkey--one that continues to span across defense, health, education, infrastructure, and now, energy.

"This is a significant national achievement and a major step forward in our ambition to ensure Somalia fully benefits from its natural wealth," said President Hassan Sheikh."The successful completion of this exploration mission strengthens our confidence in the country's economic potential, and reinforces the enduring spirit of cooperation with our Turkish brothers and sisters, who have consistently led by example when it comes to supporting Somalia's development journey."

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reiterated his government's commitment to transforming Somalia's economy by responsibly and transparently utilizing its abundant natural resources. With vast offshore oil and gas reserves now within reach, the President highlighted the opportunity to turn resource wealth into real benefits for the Somali people--such as job creation, infrastructure, public services, and long-term national stability.

He underlined the importance of building strong, transparent institutions and regulatory frameworks to manage the country's natural resources, and stressed that all partnerships must prioritize equitable benefit-sharing, environmental sustainability, and national sovereignty.