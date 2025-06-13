Uganda: Govt Boosts Funding for Water, Sanitation, Environment Next Financial Year

12 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Government has allocated additional funds to strengthen social protection, expand access to safe water, and enhance environmental conservation in the 2025/26 financial year.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija told Parliament on Thursday that Shs 404.9 billion has been set aside for social protection and another Shs 366.1 billion for water resources management, climate change mitigation, and environmental protection.

"To improve the quality of life, Government continues to invest in the provision of safe water, improve sanitation and ensure protection of the environment," Kasaija said.

According to the minister, access to clean water has improved significantly, with eight in every ten villages now having at least one safe water source. Of Uganda's 71,225 villages, 57,951 have been covered.

The Government has so far completed 259 solar-powered water supply systems and gravity flow schemes across the country. Another 42 large solar-powered systems are under construction in districts such as Agago, Yumbe, Amudat, Kasese, and Sembabule.

Additionally, piped water projects are underway in 32 towns including Kamuli, Karago, Bukumi, and Namasale, as well as in refugee settlements like Rhino Camp and Lubeli.

New piped systems are also being developed in Rubanda, Kabale, Alebtong, Nakasongola, and Kamuli.

The Shs 366.1 billion earmarked for environmental and water resources will also fund the rehabilitation and expansion of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) infrastructure, and support initiatives aimed at restoring forest and wetland cover.

"These investments are part of a broader commitment to human development," Kasaija said.

He noted that the government has allocated a total of Shs 11.44 trillion for the next financial year toward health, education, social protection, and water and sanitation.

