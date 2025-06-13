Tanzania Records Strong Economic Resilience Despite Climate Change Woes

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has demonstrated strong economic resilience despite facing both domestic and international challenges caused by natural disasters linked to climate change, global conflicts, and policy shifts.

This was stated today, June 12, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, while presenting the government's proposals on revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Dr. Nchemba said the prolonged global economic crisis, largely driven by the war in Eastern Europe, has led to a rise in the cost of living, transportation, and production -- pushing many countries into high levels of debt. However, he noted that Tanzania took swift and effective measures to address the impacts.

He outlined several government interventions, including the provision of subsidies to poor households, with a total of 9.615tri/- spent, the continuation of the free education program which cost 1.3tri/- , and the issuance of higher education loans amounting to 2.7 tri/- .

Additionally, the government paid half the price of fertilizer for farmers to reduce production costs, with 708.6bn/- spent between the fiscal years 2021/22 and 2023/24.

Dr. Nchemba emphasized that through this fertilizer subsidy program, the government has consistently covered 50 percent of the cost per bag for farmers, stressing that not every country is capable of offering such support.