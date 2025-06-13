Nigeria: Pardon for Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others - You Have Healed Our Wounds - Mosop Praises Tinubu

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting a posthumous presidential pardon to the nine Ogoni rights activists executed under the regime of General Sani Abacha, describing the move as a bold and healing step.

The pardoned individuals include Ken Saro-Wiwa, Dr. Nubari Kiobel, Nordu Eawo, Saturday Doobe, John Kpuinen, Paul Levura, Daniel Gbokoo, Felix Nuate, and Baribor Bera.

MOSOP described the gesture, announced during Tinubu's 2025 Democracy Day address to the joint session of the National Assembly, as both historic and a crucial move toward national reconciliation.

Fegalo Nsuke, President of MOSOP, said very few administrations have had the courage to confront the painful legacy of the Ogoni Nine with the honesty and resolve demonstrated by President Tinubu.

"President Tinubu has once again distinguished himself among Nigerian leaders. His recognition of the injustice endured by Saro-Wiwa and his compatriots has been received with deep gratitude, both in Nigeria and internationally," Nsuke said.

However, Nsuke noted that while the presidential pardon is significant, it inadvertently implies the existence of a legitimate crime and conviction.

"It is respectfully submitted that, although the pardon is vital, it still presumes an offense was committed. Yet, in the case of Ken Saro-Wiwa and others, no such legitimate crime occurred. Their conviction was the result of a deeply flawed and politically motivated process," he stated.

Citing President Tinubu's own acknowledgment that the executions should never have happened, Nsuke urged the President to go a step further by formally exonerating the Ogoni Nine.

"An exoneration would serve as a stronger moral and legal correction, permanently removing the stain of injustice from their names," he appealed.

MOSOP also called for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate and formally repudiate the irregularities of the 1995 tribunal that condemned the activists.

"Such a move would represent a landmark act of restorative justice -- one that would further cement President Tinubu's legacy not just as a courageous leader, but also as a leader of conscience," Nsuke said.

He concluded by stating that the administration has taken a bold step and that history would honour it even more if it completes the journey toward full justice.