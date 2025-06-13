Ethiopia: Dr. Mahlet Guush Released On Bail After Three Weeks in Detention Linked to Nationwide Health Workers' Strike

Addis Abeba- Dr. Mahlet Guush, an anatomic pathologist who was detained for more than three weeks on allegations of "inciting riots and violence" in connection with the nationwide strike by healthcare professionals, was released on bail Thursday afternoon, a family member told Addis Standard.

According to the family member, Dr. Mahlet was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Arada Division, on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, and released at around 4:00 AM today.

The family member added that other healthcare professionals charged under the same file were released a day earlier, on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, following what the family member described as "discussions with the Ministry of Health."

Dr. Mahlet was taken from her residence in Addis Abeba's Bashawelde Condominium, around 4 Kilo, on Monday, 19 May 2025, amid the nationwide strike by health professionals that began on 13 May. Her family said she was detained by individuals they described as "security forces."

Her arrest came days after she appeared on BBC Focus on Africa, where she discussed the reasons behind the strike. She said the country's healthcare system suffers from "resource limitations" and highlighted longstanding issues in departments such as pathology and oncology.

Healthcare professionals have been on strike since 13 May, demanding improved pay, better working conditions, and protection of their rights. The strike, which followed online campaigns under hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter, was preceded by protests and has drawn reports of intimidation and arrests by authorities.

Senior doctors working in hospitals across several regions have reported facing "severe work pressure" as a result of the nationwide work stoppage. They warned that "patients are not receiving the necessary services" and cautioned that the situation "cannot continue" for more than a week if no resolution is reached.