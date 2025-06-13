South Africa: Parents Worried by Exam Delays in KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - June 13, 2025

13 June 2025
Parents Worried by Exam Delays in KwaZulu-Natal 

Parents in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned after government schools postponed June exams and cancelled winter holiday camps due to a funding crisis, reports SABC News. Teachers' unions  South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and the National Teachers Union ( NATU) have refused to prepare or mark exam papers outside of work hours, citing the provincial Department of Education's failure to pay full subsidies to schools. Premier Thami Ntuli recently announced that R900 million has been sourced to settle outstanding payments, but the funds have not yet reached school accounts, leaving institutions unable to operate. SADTU's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Phumlani Duma, has condemned the financial situation where schools are not getting their full subsidies, saying the education system has collapsed. Duma explains some of the challenges faced by schools.

Funeral Plans Underway for KwaZulu-Natal Crash Victims

Funeral arrangements are underway for three young victims, pilots Nqobile Biyela and Lulama Msane, both 23, and 20-year-old medical student Siphesihle Buthelezi, who died in a plane crash near Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. The three were believed to have been part of a loose formation that departed from the Virginia Airport in Durban and were travelling to Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria,  with the intent of refuelling at the Ladysmith Airport in northern KZN. The department said that since the Ladysmith Airport did not have night facilities, the formation of the three aircraft diverted to nearby Greytown Airport. Two other planes in their formation landed safely or with minor incidents. Their aircraft was later found wrecked in bushy terrain by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre. Post-mortems have been completed, and the victims' remains will be released to their families for burial. Investigators have been deployed to determine the cause of the crash.

Cape Town Underworld Figure Andre Naude Shot Dead

Andre Naude, a suspected underworld figure known for controlling nightclub security in Cape Town, has been shot dead on Voortrekker Road in Parow, reports SABC News. His death comes just months after fellow alleged kingpin Mark Lifman was gunned down in George. Naude had been on trial alongside Lifman and alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome Booysen for the 2017 murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein.

