Uganda's Health Budget Hits Historic High in Fy 2025/26. but Is It Enough?

For the first time in Uganda's recent history, the health sector has received a record Shs 5.87 trillion allocation in the newly announced national budget for the financial year 2025/26.

This is the highest nominal figure ever assigned to health, and a major jump from the Shs 2.95 trillion allocated in the previous year.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija announced the budget in Parliamentary setting, noting that the total resource envelope for FY 2025/26 stands at Shs 72.38 trillion. Health spending now accounts for approximately 8.1% of the national budget, a significant increase in both value and share.

This year's health allocation marks the largest amount ever allocated to the sector in Uganda's history in raw figures. In proportional terms, it also brings the country close to levels last seen in 2007/08, when the government dedicated around 9.6% of its budget to health.

Over the past decade, health spending had typically hovered between 4-8%, far below the 15% Abuja Declaration target that African Union member states, including Uganda, committed to in 2001.

Many will wonder of why the sharp rise in funding is being driven by several urgent pressures:

Reduced Donor Support: External funding for health programs including HIV, TB, reproductive health, and refugee care has declined, pushing government to cover more.

Rising Disease Burden: Uganda continues to battle malaria, outbreaks like cholera and Ebola, rising non-communicable diseases, and high maternal mortality.

Human Capital Strategy: Under the National Development Plan IV, health is considered foundational for labor productivity and national development.

Infrastructure Needs: Many health facilities remain under-equipped and understaffed, especially in rural and refugee-hosting districts.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Shs 5.87 trillion will be used for:

Recruitment and retention of frontline health workers

Expanding access to essential medicines and equipment

Upgrading infrastructure at referral hospitals, cancer and heart institutes

Strengthening maternal and neonatal care at health centre levels

Supporting district-level service delivery, especially in high-need areas

While the increase has been widely welcomed, health experts warn that disbursement delays, procurement inefficiencies, and budget absorption gaps could erode the intended impact.

"We've seen this before -- good allocations with poor follow-through," said Peter Eceru, a public health analyst . "This time, the public and Parliament must follow the money."

If implemented effectively, this budget increase could: