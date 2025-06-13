Zimbabwe: Chivhayo Gifts Highlanders With U.S.$250,000 Sponsorship

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has donated US$250,000 to Zimbabwe football giants Highlanders.

Chivhayo announced this on his social media handles this Wednesday.

"In recognition of my beloved uncle's last wishes and my personal love for the game of football, it is my greatest pleasure to avail sponsorship worth US$250,000 in cash to Highlanders FC, as my small token to assist the club in its various administrative requirements," read part of Chivhayo's post.

Chivhayo's sponsorship to Bosso comes a few months after he settled the club's US$26,500 debt to former coach Baltermir Britto, hence bailing out the club from a FIFA ban.

The flamboyant businessman added that the sponsorship is part of US$1 million package which he will further disburse next year.

"This is just but part of a broader sponsorship package of US$1 million that will run over the next year to help the club to secure new talent and cover player sign-on fees in order to foster a more competitive 2025 Premier Soccer League," further read his post.

Bosso had a poor 2025 pre-season preparations due to lack of finances. The Bulawayo-based side even failed to make meaningful signings of new players after losing key players to better paying clubs.