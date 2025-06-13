Zimbabwe: Chivhayo Gifts Highlanders With U.S.$250,000 Sponsorship

13 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has donated US$250,000 to Zimbabwe football giants Highlanders.

Chivhayo announced this on his social media handles this Wednesday.

"In recognition of my beloved uncle's last wishes and my personal love for the game of football, it is my greatest pleasure to avail sponsorship worth US$250,000 in cash to Highlanders FC, as my small token to assist the club in its various administrative requirements," read part of Chivhayo's post.

Chivhayo's sponsorship to Bosso comes a few months after he settled the club's US$26,500 debt to former coach Baltermir Britto, hence bailing out the club from a FIFA ban.

The flamboyant businessman added that the sponsorship is part of US$1 million package which he will further disburse next year.

"This is just but part of a broader sponsorship package of US$1 million that will run over the next year to help the club to secure new talent and cover player sign-on fees in order to foster a more competitive 2025 Premier Soccer League," further read his post.

Bosso had a poor 2025 pre-season preparations due to lack of finances. The Bulawayo-based side even failed to make meaningful signings of new players after losing key players to better paying clubs.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.