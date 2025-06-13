Nigeria: Uncle Sam Used His Pen to Clean Rot in the Society - Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and associates of renowned publisher, Prince Samson Oruru Amuka Pemu, otherwise known as "Uncle Sam" to celebrate his 90th birthday, saying that he used his pen to clean the rot in the society.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the nation is celebrating the 90th birthday of a great journalist, columnist and publisher, and added that Sam Amuka's name would be written in gold in the annals of the nation's history for his contributions to the country.

The former president recalled that he had a beautiful relationship with the journalist and publisher, who, as he said, had used his years in the media to spread light.

"I owe a deep debt to him.They call him 'Sad Sam,' from the name of his column, but the distinctive style of his communication was spreading light. Not only did one get information from reading him but also vision, which is very valuable."

The former president said "Uncle Sam used his pen as a broom for cleaning up the rot in society. Few would match his crusading journalism. By continuing to awaken the government and society, the Vanguard newspapers, which he founded, continue to be in the forefront of service to the nation.

"I wish him many more years in good health and happiness, and continued service to his profession and the nation."