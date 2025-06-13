Nigeria Seeks Improved Funding for Oceans' Protection

President Bola Tinubu has called for urgent ratification of Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement to ensure the protection and sustainable use of the World's oceans.

The President also called for improved funding for blue economy activities for developing nations.

Tinubu made the request at the ongoing United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, monitored by our correspondent in Lagos.

Delivering Nigeria's national statement on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasized that urgent and collective global action is needed to secure the health of the oceans for future generations.

The conference, which has drawn participation from over 120 member states, is jointly hosted by France and Costa Rica under the theme "Accelerating Action and Mobilising All Actors to Conserve and Sustainably Use the Ocean."

Speaking on Nigeria's position, Oyetola stated that as a coastal state, Nigeria recognizes the ocean as a repository of tremendous wealth, natural capital, global food security, employment opportunities, and sustainable livelihoods.

He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 14, as well as the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

He announced that Nigeria has already signed the BBNJ Agreement and commenced its ratification process, underscoring that the full implementation of the agreement, particularly the goal of designating at least 30 percent of the global ocean as Marine Protected Areas by 2030, is essential for achieving the goals of SDG 14.

However, he cautioned that realising this vision will require collective commitment to robust monitoring and enforcement frameworks capable of guaranteeing positive ecological outcomes.

Demonstrating regional leadership, he said Nigeria has also spearheaded efforts among West African nations, validating a regional roadmap for the development of a proposal to designate a highly protected High Seas Marine Protected Area in the Convergence Zone of the Canary and Guinea Currents.

Aligned with the conference's overarching theme, Oyetola voiced Nigeria's support for the adoption of the draft Nice Ocean Action Declaration and Plan, calling on the global community, particularly investors and development partners, to provide both technical expertise and financial resources to support blue economy initiatives in developing nations.

He stressed that meaningful contributions in blue finance and the transfer of marine science are critical to enable better policymaking and foster sustainable ocean-based sectors.

The Minister highlighted several domestic initiatives that Nigeria is implementing to strengthen its ocean governance.

These include the adoption of a National Blue Economy Policy aimed at incentivizing sustainable diversification into ocean-based industries, the development of a national roadmap for BBNJ treaty ratification and implementation, the revision of Nigeria's National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan to align with global biodiversity targets, the formulation of a National Policy on Marine Plastic Pollution to address land-based sources of marine debris and the advancement of hydrographic surveys and modern charting schemes to support safer maritime operations across Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

He further emphasized Nigeria's resolve to tackle transboundary ocean challenges such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, marine dumping, and the need for enhanced ocean monitoring, stronger data collection, and improved regional capacity for ocean services.

Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to implementing ocean-related multilateral agreements and called on all nations to take bold and urgent actions to protect the oceans and prioritise SDG 14 for the sake of future generations.

He stressed that prompt ratification of the BBNJ Agreement and increased funding for blue economy initiatives are crucial next steps that must be backed by political will, scientific rigor, and global cooperation. He affirmed that Nigeria remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to advance shared ocean priorities and urged every state to join in this vital effort.

Nigeria's high-powered delegation to the conference included the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola; the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola; Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji; the Director of Maritime Safety and Security, Mr. Babatunde Bombata; and the Director of Fisheries, Mr. Wellington Omoragbon, among others.