Liberia: Arcelormittal Pledges $4m Yearly to County Fund

Acting CEO and chief of operations at ArcelorMattal Liberia, Anthony P. Kocken, has promised to increase the Annual County Social Development Fund to $4 million after conclusion of the third Amendment to its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia.

The Third Amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between ArcelorMittal and the Government of Liberia is a proposed revision of the existing agreement that governs operations of the company in Liberia, particularly mining of iron ore.

ArcelorMittal, one of the world's largest steel and mining companies, has been operating in Liberia since the original MDA was signed in 2005, and amended in 2006.

The company mines iron ore primarily from Mount Tokadeh in Nimba County and exports through Buchanan Port Grand Bassa County.

However, as a major economic contributor here, employing thousands and contributing to the national budget, the company came into agreement with the Liberian Government under the third Amendment to Extend ArcelorMittal's operations for an additional 25 years.

During this period, the company is expected to increase investment to over $1 billion, including expansion of mining operations, construction of a new processing plant in Yekepa, improvements to rail and port infrastructure, increment of production to 15 million tonnes per year, with potential to reach 30 million tonnes, and establish provisions for third-party access to the rail and port infrastructure, which is a key issue for regional integration and access by other mining companies like HPX (High Power Exploration), while addressing community development, local content, and increasing revenue sharing.

Base on this agreement, the House of Representatives passed the amendment in 2022, but the Liberian Senate withheld approval, citing concerns over lack of transparency, insufficient benefits to Liberia and local communities, issues around exclusive control of infrastructure (rail and port) by ArcelorMittal, a need for open access for other companies like HPX and Guinea's iron ore projects.

As of mid-2024, negotiations and consultations continue, with civil society, government, and international stakeholders involved.

Speaking at MICAT regular press briefing here Thursday, June 12, 2024, Acting CEO Kocken noted that the Annual County Social Development Fund will increase to $4 million, when the Third Amendment is concluded.

On March 25, 2025, Liberia endorsed the User-Operator framework proposed in the Third Amendment to the MDA signed with the government.

He revealed that just one week ago, they stood shoulder to shoulder with the Government and people of Liberia to commission the country's first-ever iron ore concentrator, a historic milestone that marks not just evolution of their operations, but the beginning of a new era for Liberia

He said they are not only to share what they have accomplished together, but to ignite national excitement about what lies ahead.

"This Phase II expansion is not merely a company investment; it is a national breakthrough. It is a bold affirmation that Liberia can move beyond exporting raw materials to producing high-grade, value-added iron", Mr. Kocken said.

He recalled that in March Liberia endorsed the User-Operator framework proposed in the Third Amendment to share rail facility with other users.

AML CEO said its rail model, which is widely used for bulk commodity transport in Australia, Brazil, and Canada, has also been successfully implemented in neighboring Guinea.

AML has consented to the Rail System Operating Principles (RSOP) suggested by the Liberian government that ensures transparent and non-discriminatory rail operations.

"Today, we gather not only to share what we have accomplished together but to ignite national excitement about what lies ahead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Phase II expansion is not merely a company investment; it is a national breakthrough. It is a bold affirmation that Liberia can move beyond exporting raw materials to producing high-grade, value-added iron concentrate right here on Liberian soil. It is a signal to the world that Liberia is open for transformative business and serious about sustainable development."

He added that this is the power of partnership, a partnership that over two decades has grown stronger through mutual trust, shared sacrifice, and the unwavering belief that Liberia's future can, and will, be built by Liberians.

"We are talking about thousands of jobs created. Billions invested. Hundreds of Liberian businesses were empowered. Entire communities lifted. And an increase in national revenue from $35 million to over $125 million annually to support schools. clinics, roads, and opportunity", CEO Kocken disclosed.