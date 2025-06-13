Ethiopia: Stempower, Partners Graduate Empowered Trainees With Disabilities

STEMpower Ethiopia has announced the graduation of trainees who have completed a capacity-building program designed to empower persons with disabilities, thereby enabling them to generate income by establishing their own businesses.

In collaboration with Light for the World and the We Can Work initiative, STEMpower stated that the graduation ceremony for trainees from the We Can Work Entrepreneurship and Business Skills Training Program was held on June 12, 2025.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the charity expressed that the graduation marked the successful completion of a transformative program designed to equip young persons with disabilities with the knowledge and skills to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

According to the release, STEMpower Ethiopia Country Director Simenew Keskes told the graduates that the successful completion of the training would inspire many individuals with disabilities to showcase their abilities. "This is not just a graduation, but a major moment of recognition. STEMpower is tremendously proud of your achievements, and we are sure that your journey will inspire many other people with disabilities to come forward and show their potential as you have done," he said.

Light for the World Interim Country Director, Suadikk Hassen, also appreciated the graduates, saying, "what you have accomplished today is historic. You have shattered the old notions of impossibility. We are privileged to witness your success and celebrate this groundbreaking moment with you."

Martha Taddesse, a visually impaired graduate who earned the top score in the training program and is now running a small-scale chicken farming business, shared her experience, "I've attended many trainings before, but none offered the consistent support and guidance that this one did. STEMpower truly made us feel seen, valued, and motivated to keep pushing forward."

Over the course of the training, according to STEMpower, participants gained hands-on business development knowledge and foundational entrepreneurial skills tailored to their abilities and goals. As a result, many graduates have already launched their own micro- and small-scale enterprises and are actively contributing to their communities through income-generating activities.

"This program is a powerful demonstration of what inclusive training and empowerment can achieve. These young entrepreneurs are not only breaking barriers, but also building new pathways for themselves and others," the release read. The event featured inspirational stories from graduates, speeches from partner organizations, and a formal certificate ceremony to recognize the achievements of the trainees.

STEMpower, which has over 136 STEM centers across Sub-Saharan Africa, has been engaged in promoting STEM education across the continent for over a decade by providing hands-on STEM programs to secondary and pre-university students to prepare them for advanced STEM studies and careers.