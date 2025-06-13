Ethiopia: Ette Unveils Exclusive Diplomatic Community's Duty-Free Food Market

The Ethiopia Tourism Trade Enterprise (ETTE) has unveiled a new initiative to establish a duty-free food market exclusively for diplomats based in the country.

The announcement was made during a recent dedicated event held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) compound in Addis Ababa.

The initiative aims to offer diplomats greater access to familiar food items from their home countries while promoting Ethiopia as a welcoming and globally connected destination. It builds on ETTE's broader mission to enhance Ethiopia's international image and boost tourism and trade.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, ETTE's CEO Rahel Getachew described the project as a natural extension of the enterprise's services. "Ethiopia is the third-largest diplomatic hub in the world. Our new duty-free food market acknowledges the needs of this important community," she said.

"Beyond our airport and downtown duty-free outlets, this market will make it easier for diplomats to access high-quality international goods while enjoying Ethiopian hospitality."

Rahel also emphasized that the diplomatic presence in Addis Ababa plays a vital role in shaping Ethiopia's tourism narrative. "By engaging directly with the diplomatic community, we are also creating platforms for cultural exchange, which helps promote our traditions, products, and lifestyle," she added.

International Diplomatic Supplies (IDS) CEO Patrick Doyle highlighted the partnership with ETTE as a milestone in improving service delivery for foreign missions in Addis Ababa.

"Our collaboration is focused on setting up grocery stores that cater to the specific needs of diplomats. We aim to provide quality, competitively priced goods backed by dependable service," he said.

He commended Addis Ababa's evolving infrastructure and international stature, noting that the city is increasingly aligning with global standards for capital cities.

"The developments underway in Addis Ababa are impressive. They are not only attracting diplomatic missions but also encouraging greater investment and positioning Ethiopia as a regional leader," Patrick noted.

The new duty-free food market is expected to serve as a model of convenience, hospitality, and international cooperation. It also reflects Ethiopia's broader ambition to be a vibrant, service-oriented destination for global communities.

As ETTE continues to expand its services, the enterprise underscores its dedication to supporting Ethiopia's economic diplomacy and strengthening ties with the international community residing in the heart of Addis Ababa.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 13 JUNE 2025