Kenya: President Ruto Pledges Govt Commitment to Protect Kenyans From Rogue Police Officers

13 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI — President William Ruto has pledged the government's commitment to protect Kenyans from rogue police amid mounting accusations of brutality and impunity after social media influencer Ojwang's murder while in custody.

Speaking during the destruction of 7,000 illegal firearms in Ngong, President Ruto sent a stern warning to law enforcement officers who violate the rights of civilians, asserting that the government will not tolerate impunity within the police force.

"We will equally protect citizens from rogue police officers and make sure we hold them to account so that we have a nation that is ruled by the rule of law," he stated.

His remarks come in the wake of growing public outrage following Ojwang's death while in police custody.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests and renewed calls for police reform.

The President's strong stance on police accountability was delivered alongside a broader message about national security.

At the Ngong event, which marked the destruction of thousands of illegal firearms, Ruto emphasized the government's commitment to combating the proliferation of small arms in the country.

"This event is a clear signal that we are serious about fighting lawlessness. I ask the relevant state departments and agencies to begin the necessary processes and establish modalities for Kenya to sign all relevant arms control treaties that align with our national interests and security imperatives," he stated.

The destroyed firearms were recovered through security operations and voluntary surrender programs across the country, part of Kenya's broader strategy to curb insecurity and violence fueled by illegal weapons.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.