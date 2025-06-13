Ethiopia: Journalist Tesfalem Released From Detention

Addis Abeba- Prominent journalist Tesfalem Waldyes, founder and editor-in-chief of the online outlet Ethiopia Insider, was released from police custody on Friday, 13 June, after being held for several days despite three separate court decisions granting him bail.

Haq Media and Communication, the publisher of Ethiopia Insider, confirmed his release in a statement, expressing appreciation to supporters and rights organizations. "We thank Tesfalem's friends, dedicated colleagues, and the entire Ethiopia Insider family for their unwavering support during his challenging detention," the company said, also acknowledging "local and international organizations that tirelessly advocated for Tesfalem's freedom."

Tesfalem was arrested on Sunday, 8 June, by security forces who accused him of "disseminating false information," a claim linked to unrest during a football match between Wolaita Dicha and Sidama Buna. The police alleged that he was present at the scene and told supporters attempting to enter the closed stadium that "the government is only using the stadium for peaceful demonstrations by Tigrayans." His defense lawyer, Betemariam Hailu, said Tesfalem denies both being present and making the statement, adding that "even if he had, it is not a complex issue that warrants extended investigation or denial of bail."

Despite these charges, the Addis Abeba City First Instance Court, Kirkos Division, granted Tesfalem bail at 15,000 birr, a decision later upheld by the City Appeals Court and again by the City Administration Cassation Court. The Cassation Court ruled that the police appeal contained a legal error that "does not warrant an appeal," affirming that the lower courts "acted within the bounds of the law."

Human Rights Watch, in a statement published on 12 June, said Tesfalem "has faced repeated harassment by the authorities" and was being held "despite a court order to release him on bail." It noted that "Ethiopian authorities have been detaining the renowned journalist since Sunday on allegations of 'dissemination false information."'

The organization added that "Ethiopia's police have long flouted court orders to release someone on bail, particularly when it comes to high-profile detainees." It further stated that "the police also have a notorious reputation for investigating journalists under provisions of Ethiopia's 2020 Hate Speech and Disinformation Prevention and Suppression Proclamation," calling the law's definition of "disinformation" overly broad and prone to abuse.