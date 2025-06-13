East Africa: Somaliland - Horn of Africa's Stable Star, Shunned By Outdated Global Order

opinion

Addis Abeba — The global community's ongoing disregard for Somaliland is far more than a diplomatic oversight; it is a profound injustice that undermines regional stability and silences one of Africa's most successful democratic stories. A symbolic yet telling incident occurred recently when the BBC corrected a map of Somalia following strong condemnation from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs over its initial depiction of Somaliland as separate from the rest of the country. The subsequent backlash in Hargeisa was immediate and intense, reflecting deep-seated frustration with an international system still constrained by outdated colonial frameworks.

In June, 1960, the British Protectorate of Somaliland gained independence and received recognition from over 35 countries, including Egypt, Israel, and the United Kingdom. Five days later, it voluntarily entered into a union with the newly independent Italian Somalia. Yet the union lacked any formal legal basis--no ratified treaty, no binding constitution, and no mutual consent from the people of Somaliland. The 1961 referendum clearly expressed this democratic rejection, as a majority in Somaliland voted against the union.

The most traumatic rupture came in 1988, when Siad Barre's regime launched a brutal scorched-earth campaign in the north. With Soviet-supplied aircraft, Hargeisa was bombarded into rubble. Over 50,000 civilians were killed in what many refer to as genocide. To date, Mogadishu has neither acknowledged nor apologized for these atrocities.

As Somalia collapsed into state failure in 1991, Somaliland embarked on a very different path. Through locally led peace conferences and a 2001 constitutional referendum, it forged a functioning democracy.

Legal Case: Clarity, not confusion

Somaliland's demand for recognition is not based on sentiment but on international legal precedent. According to the 1933 Montevideo Convention, a state must possess a defined territory, a permanent population, an effective government, and the capacity to engage with other states. Somaliland meets all these requirements.

In 2005, an African Union fact-finding mission described Somaliland's case as "unique and self-justified." However, international recognition has remained stalled, largely due to concerns that it might encourage secessionist movements elsewhere in Africa. This cautious approach, however, fails to acknowledge Somaliland's historical independence and its current effectiveness as a functioning state.

The double standard is glaring: both Eritrea and South Sudan gained international recognition despite violent separations. Somaliland, which has achieved peaceful nation-building, continues to be punished for its restraint.

Somaliland's recognition is not just a moral imperative--it is a strategic necessity. It is one of the few stable and democratic states in the Horn of Africa. Its port city of Berbera, developed with DP World, is a potential logistical lifeline for East Africa. But Somaliland's unrecognized status continues to constrain its geopolitical and economic potential.

Mogadishu's claim over Somaliland is symbolic at best--Somalia has exerted no administrative control over Somaliland since 1991. Multiple dialogue initiatives have failed, reinforcing that reunification is neither feasible nor desired by the people of Somaliland. Meanwhile, Hargeisa's exclusion from international financial systems and development banks continues to stifle its growth.

Between principle, paralysis

Legal clarity provided by the International Court of Justice or formal recognition by regional powers such as Ethiopia could significantly influence the international community's position. Ethiopia's engagement with Somaliland--marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2024--signals a potential turning point. Likewise, voices from influential African nations, including Nigeria and South Africa, could prove instrumental in breaking the prevailing silence.

Former Somaliland President Muse Bihi succinctly articulated the core of the matter in 2022, stating, "We built a state without recognition. Imagine what we could do with it with recognition."

Somaliland is not asking for charity. It is demanding justice, clarity, and a place among the community of nations. The international community must choose: uphold the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including self-determination and sovereign equality, or continue enabling paralysis out of fear. Recognition of Somaliland is not a call for division--it's a call for realism, dignity, and lasting peace. AS

Editor's Note: Adam Daud Ahmed, a Horn of Africa political and security analyst in Hargeisa, Somaliland, specializes in geopolitics, counterterrorism, and democratization. He holds a master's degree in international relations and can be reached at [email protected].