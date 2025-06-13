Kenya: Lake Turkana Wind Power Injects 1,367 GWH Into National Grid

Nairobi — The Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant supplied 1,367 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity to Kenya's national grid in 2024, contributing 10.89 percent of the country's total power mix, according to its latest sustainability report.

The renewable energy project also helped avert an estimated 574,547 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during the period, reinforcing Kenya's shift toward clean energy sources as part of its climate change mitigation strategy.

"The Lake Turkana Wind Power is evidence of progress for Kenya's energy sector. It exemplifies the transformative power of public-private partnerships in delivering clean, affordable energy," said Joy Brenda Mdivo, Chairperson of Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

The report highlights LTWP's role in Kenya's broader green energy agenda, which also includes geothermal, hydro, solar, and bioenergy sources.

Data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows geothermal power leads at 841.1 megawatts (MW), followed by hydro at 810.4 MW, wind at 425.5 MW, solar at 210.3 MW, and bioenergy at just 2.0 MW.

LTWP Executive Chairman George Njenga said the report affirms the project's commitment to delivering sustainable power while creating social and economic value. "We are proud to showcase that we are empowering people and driving sustainable growth in Kenya," Njenga noted.

Winds of Change (WoC) Chairman Willem Dolleman added that the project's success demonstrates how large-scale renewable initiatives can positively impact communities through job creation and environmental stewardship.

LTWP remains the largest wind power plant in Africa and a flagship project in Kenya's journey to becoming a fully green economy.