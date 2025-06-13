Liberia: Bility Slams Boakai-Koung Govt As 'A Disaster' for Liberia

Opposition political leader and Rule of Law Caucus Chairman, Representative Musa Hassan Bility, has issued a scathing critique of the current administration led by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, describing their government as a "disaster" for the Liberian people.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on June 12, 2025, in Gbarnga, Bong County, Rep. Bility did not mince words, stating that the country is trapped in a deepening crisis under the Boakai-Koung leadership with no clear sign of improvement.

"Liberia is suffering. And nothing has changed under the Boakai and Jeremiah Kpan Koung government, despite the promises they made to the Liberian people during the 2023 general and presidential elections," Bility said emphatically.

The Nimba County District #7 lawmaker charged that the current government's desperation to cling to power has led to severe repression of dissenting voices. According to him, the administration is willing to "crush any voice, rewrite any truth, and spend the country's soul just to stay in charge."

Bility also highlighted rampant corruption and the weakening of the country's rule of law under the current leadership. "Systematic corruption remains unchecked, and those entrusted with upholding justice have become part of the problem," he asserted.

His condemnation comes amid escalating tensions between the Boakai-Koung government and major opposition parties, including the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), and Movement for Vision and Empowerment in Elections (MOVEE).

These opposition parties recently issued a joint statement demanding the immediate and unconditional release of former House Speaker Fonati Koffa and several other lawmakers facing multiple serious charges, such as arson, criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, and criminal facilitation.

Rep. Bility maintained that the government's actions against opposition lawmakers are politically motivated and reflective of a broader pattern of authoritarianism. "Instead of addressing the people's needs, this government is focused on silencing opposition and manipulating the justice system to serve its political interests," he charged.

Despite the harsh criticism, Bility reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rule of law, good governance, and democratic freedoms in Liberia. "The Liberian people deserve a government that works for them, respects the constitution, and restores hope. We will continue to hold the current administration accountable until meaningful change is realized," he concluded.