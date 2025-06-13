Kenya: Murkomen Warns Against Provoking Police During Demonstrations

13 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned members of the public against provoking police officers during demonstrations.

Murkomen referenced a recent incident in Nakuru where a protester was captured on video brandishing a panga (machete) during demonstrations sparked by the police killing of a 35-year-old man in London estate, Nakuru West Sub-county.

"We will not waiver, it does not matter whatever people say. Our duty in the security sector is to keep people safe and that we promise the people of Kenya," Murkomen said.

"As we hold the police accountable, we will also hold civilians who are using their civilian authority accountable."

The fatal shooting, which triggered outrage and protests in Nakuru, occurred during a police operation targeting a suspected drug dealer.

Authorities claim officers were confronted by residents during the pursuit, leading to a confrontation in which the 35-year-old man was shot and killed.

In response to public outcry, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Already 10 police officers involved in the operation have been arrested pending investigations.

