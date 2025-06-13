Africa: Kenyan Referee to Officiate At Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 - Kenya's Josephine Wanjiku is one of 18 referees who will officiate at next month's Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The FIFA-accredited referee will be one of four from East Africa who have been designated for the continental tournament, alongside Aline Umuloni of Rwanda, Uganda's Shamira Nabadda and Burundi's Suavia Iratunga.

The assignment is the latest in a long line of achievements for Wanjiku, who is one of only two FIFA-accredited female centre referees in the country -- the other one being Lucy Awino.

Wanjiku made her debut on the local scene in 2021 in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and has thus far spread her wings beyond local borders.

Internationally, she has officiated at the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers and CECAFA tournaments.

In March this year, she was in charge of the World Cup Under 17 qualifiers between Nigeria and South Africa where the Flamingos progressed courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate win.

She was also a fourth official in another match between Guinea and Ivory Coast.

This year's Wafcon will kick off on July 5 before concluding on July 26.

Beside 18 centre referees, the tournament will feature 18 assistant match officials and 10 video assistant referees (VAR).