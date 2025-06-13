Liberia: Capitol Arson Case - Bonds Betrayed?

Former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Representatives Dixon Seboe (District #16, Montserrado County), Abu Kamara (District #15, Montserrado County), Jacob Dabee (District #3, Grand Gedeh County), and Priscilla Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County) were more than political allies -- they were confidantes, bound by a shared loyalty to protect Koffa's speakership when it came under threat from their colleagues in the self-proclaimed "Majority Bloc."

Together, they had weathered political storms, supporting one another through months of upheaval in the House of Representatives. But now, that bond appears to have fractured, as all five lawmakers face serious charges for their alleged roles in the December 18 arson attack on the Capitol Building. The gravity of the charges -- including arson, criminal mischief, and conspiracy -- has strained the very alliance that once stood so firm.

Of the group, Rep. Priscilla Cooper has taken a notably different path. Once fiercely loyal to her colleagues, Cooper has now distanced herself in both legal and symbolic terms. These were people she trusted, friends she believed would never turn on one another. Their relationship had appeared to strike the ideal balance of ambition and trust. But beneath the surface of shared laughs and late-night strategy sessions, fractures were beginning to form.

The unraveling began with their detention at the Monrovia Central Prison. According to Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman, Rep. Cooper was released on health grounds. Her four co-defendants, however, spent the night in jail -- and several more days after that.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although the court required all five lawmakers to post a joint bond, Cooper filed hers separately and was released without even a hearing. The remaining four lawmakers remained behind bars, only gaining their release three days later after posting a combined bond of US$440,000.

Then came another twist. When the group appeared before the Monrovia City Court for the preliminary examination of the charges, Rep. Cooper chose to waive her right to participate. Her decision to opt out of the proceedings further distanced her from her co-defendants and effectively removed her from the initial stage of the trial process. The remaining four lawmakers proceeded with the preliminary examination.

A ruling in that preliminary hearing is expected today, Friday.

As the legal process unfolds, the political implications are becoming increasingly clear. What once seemed to be an unbreakable political brotherhood -- and sisterhood -- has now splintered under the weight of criminal allegations.

The Capitol Fire, which sparked outrage across the nation and drew global scrutiny, is now not only a matter of national security and public accountability, but also a test of political loyalty under pressure.

Only time will tell how deep the divisions go -- and whether any of the remaining alliances among the accused lawmakers can survive the courtroom.