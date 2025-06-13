Uganda: Rotary Club of Adjumani Launches School Outreach to Tackle Teenage Pregnancy, Dropouts

Rotarians under the Rotary Club of Adjumani have embarked on school outreaches in rural areas with high rates of teenage pregnancies and school dropouts, aiming to promote menstrual hygiene education among upper primary girls under the "Pad the Girl Child" initiative.

With the theme "Empowering Girls, Securing Futures: Menstrual Health and Career Dreams," the outreach program is expected to benefit at least 400 girls annually.

During the outreaches, Rotarians distribute sanitary pads to girls aged 10-19, as part of efforts to promote dignity, school retention, and menstrual health awareness.

Brenda Tideru, the President-elect of the Rotary Club of Adjumani, said the initiative is carried out during regular visits to selected schools. These visits also involve career guidance sessions led by experts to inspire learners to stay in school, avoid early pregnancies, and adopt healthy hygiene practices.

"Data obtained from the education department of Adjumani District Local Government indicates high school dropout rates in rural schools, mainly affecting girls' education -- a challenge we want to address in collaboration with relevant stakeholders," Tideru said.

Alice Gulua Mombe, the headteacher of Oyuwi Primary School in Adropi Sub-county, confirmed the decline in enrolment from 1,289 pupils last year to 980 currently. She noted that while lower classes have high enrolment, the numbers drastically reduce as learners progress.

"Some parents in these rural communities are vulnerable and cannot afford basic school materials. We are grateful that the Rotary Club of Adjumani is reinforcing the efforts of parents and teachers to keep children, especially girls, in school to complete their education," Mombe said.

Dolorence Mane Inyani, the Service Projects Chairperson of the Rotary Club of Adjumani, explained that the outreach was prioritized for Oyuwi Primary School because the teenage pregnancy rate in Adropi Sub-county stands at 19 percent.

"Girls in rural areas of Adjumani face numerous challenges that affect their education, especially around menstrual hygiene management and access to proper guidance," Inyani said.

He added that the Rotary Club, in partnership with relevant stakeholders, is committed to reducing the number of girls dropping out of school. The goal is to enable them to continue their education, become productive members of society, and contribute to the realisation of Uganda's Vision 2040.

The Pad the Girl Child initiative was launched on 22nd May 2024, coinciding with the official chartering of the Rotary Club of Adjumani. The club currently has 26 members and holds meetings every Thursday at 7:00 PM at Aragan Hotel Limited in Adjumani Town Council.

Caption: Rotarians under the Rotary Club of Adjumani District during the outreach at Oyuwi Primary School in Adropi Sub-county. Photo: Martin Okudi