Uganda Airlines Revenue Soars to Shs319 Bn, Eyes Further Expansion in Fy2025/26

Uganda Airlines has posted a dramatic increase in revenue, growing from just Shs28 billion in FY2019/20 to Shs319 billion in FY2023/24 a clear sign of recovery and strategic growth since its revival five years ago.

The revelation was made by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija during his presentation of the 2025/26 National Budget on Thursday, June 12, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The announcement comes as a significant vote of confidence in the national carrier, which has not only expanded its destinations but also disrupted regional airfares.

"Since the revival of Uganda Airlines, connectivity has improved within the continent, to the Middle East, Asia, and the United Kingdom," Kasaija said. "The competition brought about by the airline has forced other regional airlines to reduce the cost of air tickets. For example, a return air ticket to Nairobi has stabilised at about USD 300, compared to USD 800 in 2019."

Uganda Airlines now operates 17 direct routes, contributing to reduced travel time and improved affordability for Ugandans and international travelers alike.

The airline has also gained a significant share of the market, growing from 4 percent in 2019 to 24 percent of all air traffic out of Entebbe International Airport making it the largest operator from the hub.

According to Kasaija, the airline is playing a crucial role in boosting trade, tourism, and business travel. "With increased capitalisation and acquisition of additional aircraft, the airline will increase efficiency, and travelers to and from Uganda will enjoy direct and cheaper travel to more international destinations," he stated.

To further this momentum, the government has earmarked additional funding in the 2025/26 fiscal year to help Uganda Airlines acquire new aircraft and open up new passenger and cargo routes.

This is part of a broader allocation of Shs6.92 trillion to support integrated transport and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, railways, and air transport.

The Shs72.3 trillion 2025/26 national budget is anchored on the theme: "Full Monetisation of the Ugandan Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialisation, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access."

With Uganda Airlines now a symbol of national progress and regional competitiveness, the government appears committed to ensuring that the skies remain open and profitable for Uganda.