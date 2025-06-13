Tunisia: President Saïed - Finance Law Not Mere Figures but Financial Implementation of People's Choices

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saïed laid emphasis on the main lines of the draft finance law for next year as he met Thursday in Carthage with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, Finance Minister Mechket Slama Khaldi and Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh.

The Head of State renewed the call for identifying new solutions in all fields, notably in the social arena, and breaking away with past orientations.

"The finance law is not mere figures and rates but the financial implementation of the people's choices," the President was cited as saying in a Presidency press release.

The President also instructed to take into account the outcome of the meetings held with members of local, regional and district councils even before drafting the relevant summary report and producing draft regional, district and national development plans.

"The revolution cannot be brought to fruition solely through legislation and those tasked with its enforcement. It is rather a revolution of minds," Kais Saïed highlighted.

Likewise, the legislative revolution needs to go hand in hand with an administrative revolution, the Head of State said, which fosters a new vision that helps open up new horizons for those who have long suffered from injustice and poverty.