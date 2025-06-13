Kenya: Ilness No Match for Wanyonyi As Olympic Champ Sprints to Glory in Oslo

13 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has revealed he was not in the best condition despite winning Thursday's Diamond League in Oslo, Norway.

Wanyonyi says he was not feeling well ahead of the race but is glad to have beaten an elite field for the victory.

"This race was very fast for me and my body was not feeling well. I am very happy to have run the time I have run today because it shows that I am progressing well," he said.

The 20-year-old clocked a season's best of 1:42.78 to finish ahead of Spain's Mohammed Attaoui (1:42.90) and Djamel Sedjati of Algeria (1:43.06), who came second and third, respectively.

It was Wanyonyi's fourth victory of the year, following the National Cross Country Championships (February), Grand Slam Track in Kingston (April) and Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach (April).

In his last Diamond League race in Rabat in May, Wanyonyi clocked 1:43.37 to finish third in the men's 800m.

Following a hot streak in the past year -- in which he came within seconds of smashing the world record for the men's 800m -- many bookmakers have tipped the youngster to replace David Rudisha as the fastest man in the history of the one-lap race.

However, Wanyonyi is quick to direct the limelight from him, insisting that there are a number of athletes who can break the world record.

"The men's 800m is very competitive...even this year. There are new guys coming up everyday. Everyone can run under 1:40...anyone can come from anywhere and run under 1:40," he said.

On top of his to-do list is another medal at September's World Championships in Tokyo -- to add to the silver he won at the last edition in Budapest in 2023.

"I am looking to add another medal at the World Championships. That is at the top of my goals to achieve this year," he said.

Wanyonyi is currently placed fifth on the Diamond League standings with six points, 10 adrift of Botswana's Tshepiso Masalela who heads the pack.

