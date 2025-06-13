Africa: NIA Tero - Indigenous Guardianship the 'Only Time-Tested Approach' to Healthy Ocean Ecosystems

Nice, France — The 2025 UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) has seen a significant presence from Indigenous peoples, who insist that their perspective and guidance be taken into account in the global efforts for sustainable ocean use and conservation. The sense of responsibility to the ocean and recognition of its history is an example that the international community can learn from.

What seems to be distinguishing UNOC3 from the previous ocean conferences is a greater motivation and recognition from world governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to work alongside Indigenous groups and local communities to reach global targets. As 'Aulani Wilhelm, CEO of Nia Tero, told IPS, there has been a shift in the language from leaders calling for equity, justice, and the recognition of indigenous peoples in the ocean community.

"I think that there is increasing, kind of shared sentiment not only about what the threats are... but why we have to come together and not let the specific ideas and different segments of the ocean space hold us back and keep the arguments inside," Wilhelm said at the conference. Nia Tero is an NGO dedicated to promoting the role and influence of Indigenous people as stewards and guardians of the natural world in protecting planetary life.

Some of the initiatives introduced during UNOC3 showcase the important role Indigenous peoples play in the agenda. There is the recently announced Melanesian Ocean Reserve, the first Indigenous-led, multinational ocean reserve, which will encompass the combined national waters of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea, accounting for over 6 million square kilometers. Wilhelm also noted the formation of an indigenous ocean alliance, which organically took shape during the conference.

Some government leaders have stated that they will work with Indigenous peoples and local communities, which Wilhelm remarked was an important change in both language and intention.

"We're no longer having the conversation of 'let us do something for you, but let us look to indigenous leaders to lead and how can we work alongside them?' That is it. That is a sea change--pun intended--of where the ocean community is going... We have a long way to go, but these are signals [...], embers that are igniting, that are enabling this to happen. So let's find those leaders and let's back them up."

"The only time-tested approach to really having healthy ecosystems and people is indigenous guardianship, so let's invest there."

What indigenous guardianship means to Wilhelm is the collective, intergenerational connection to the wider natural world, or a sense of place. "These places are their relations--they are kin. They are home. They are not separate," she said. "Indigenous guardianship isn't something we have to create. It is already there."

"With indigenous guardianship, it is also about responsibility. It is a responsibility to take care of home and life around them," said Lysa Wini, Nia Tero's Pasifik Director. "It is about people who have lived for centuries with place and have that deep connection and have built knowledge and systems."

Wini pointed to the example back in her home, the Solomon Islands, where Indigenous peoples still live in their territories, which they have sovereignty over and can apply their knowledge. Even when there are different knowledge systems, there can be a balance in employing that information without insisting that one is better than the other. "There's different knowledge around, but to help complement it with what we have."

There can be challenges in conveying the principles behind indigenous guardianship to people outside those communities, especially within the context of a climate forum. According to Wilhelm, there is the risk of presenting their worldview in a "reductionist" language for the sake of having to validate it, and that can be frustrating. Wini told IPS that she is conscious of the language she uses when sharing her perspective as an indigenous woman because it can seem deceptively simple by comparison.

Both she and Wilhelm noted that in the global climate discussions, indigenous people's engagement was just as important, if not more so, than the knowledge they brought to the table and that they had to establish that they were not attending on behalf of their communities and did not speak for them entirely.

Indigenous guardianship is rooted in communities feeling an intrinsic connection to the natural world, and the knowledge and kinship that come from that connection are shared across generations. To Wilhelm, this is a mindset for how people have a relationship with place and recognize the value of the ocean.

"Helping other people see the importance of the 'how' and the time and the values that you would put into it, that is going to guide better decision-making," she said. "People want to understand, 'what is the magic of 'indigenous guardianship?' It's really simple: it's relationship-based. It's really being values-led, values of continuing care, not exploitation and extraction... Being able to have enough and making sure we can thrive and that our ancestral components of nature can thrive."

Wini added that indigenous guardianship comes from a place of strength where the people adapt to the change and transformation happening to the ocean. "With these changes, we have created knowledge and transformed our knowledge over time as well, and that is what we're bringing, sharing our stories here so that there is that place of hope. How can we [work] together to deal with this crisis?"

UNOC3 has provided the opportunity for the exchange of knowledge. It has also brought the opportunity to bring a perspective that prioritizes care for the ocean through the lens of knowledge from the past and consideration for the future, rather than to externalize the issue. It has brought generations together with vastly different perspectives on climate action. Wini noted that the sense of responsibility to place and future generations is relevant for women community leaders.

This can be illustrated through the example seen in a panel event held at the sidelines of UNOC3, which included a private screening for the documentary 'Remathau: People of the Ocean,' about Nicole Yamase, the first Micronesian woman to dive into the deepest parts of the ocean. Wilhelm described how Sylvia Earle, CEO of Mission Blue and a celebrated marine biologist, was in attendance, where she and other panelists were "really raw and really honest" about their experiences in the field and what that meant as a "show of support to younger women."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They came to make sure that Nicole Yamase didn't face the same kind of challenges that they did when they were the pioneers in the field... that is the human experience about what does it feel like to not be enough when you are doing extraordinary things for the ocean, as examples for other women," she said. "Women are not... just that sense of 'not enough,' and how do you break through it and how do you bring your community along? That story [film] wasn't about Nicole; it was about her as a member of her community and what it means to be able to give back."

Wini said, "The indigenous voice that we're bringing, it should not just be in text. It should not stop there. It should be global lessons and continually looking at each other, with us learning from them and them learning from us. Putting that into solutions and into texts at these global forums."

"Our voices have not been heard, listened to, or included. I don't say that as a victim; I say that as, 'If we want to get on with this, we better get serious!'," said Wilhelm. "These are the voices and knowledge-holders that will bring a different sense of what the problem is and the solutions that we need to fix it."

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau