West Africa: Media Regulator Lifts Suspension On Joliba TV News After Six-Month Shutdown

23 May 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the decision by Mali's media regulator, the High Authority for Communication (HAC), to lift the suspension imposed on Joliba TV News. The sanction, which lasted six months, was officially revoked by Decision No. 2024-00537/P-HAC, effective from midnight on May 21, 2025.

Although the revocation took effect on May 22, Joliba TV News is expected to resume broadcasting on June 30, 2025, following a period of infrastructure rehabilitation and team restructuring.

The suspension followed a recommendation issued on November 12, 2024, by the Higher Council for Communication (CSC), which accused the station of harming the image of the government. This was linked to a programme in which commentator Issa Kaou N'Djim questioned the official narrative of an attempted coup in Burkina Faso.

Joliba TV News has expressed deep appreciation to its audience and to all individuals and organisations who stood in solidarity with the station during the suspension.

The MFWA calls on Malian authorities to safeguard media freedom and promote a pluralistic, open media environment in line with regional and international human rights standards.

