South Africa: Drug Traffickers Arrested At OR Tambo International Airport

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested a 42-year-old Nigerian national upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport from São Paulo, en route to Nigeria.

The drug trafficker landed at 07:00 on Thursday, and was intercepted by police officers. A medical x-ray confirmed that he had ingested more than 70 drug "bullets" suspected to contain cocaine.

On Tuesday, 10 June 2025, police officers intercepted another drug trafficker shortly after she landed at 06:15 from São Paulo.

During an inspection of the 30-year-old Brazilian national's luggage, she indicated that she had ingested more than 100 cocaine-filled "bullets", which was later confirmed by a medical x-ray.

Later the same day, police intercepted a 57-year-old Ethiopian national at a check-in counter before he could board a flight out of the country. A search of the suspect's luggage uncovered over 90 kilograms of Khat.

All the three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on charges of drug trafficking.

"Through targeted intelligence-driven operations, SAPS has intercepted more than 23 drug traffickers at this port of entry in the past six months," the police said in a statement.