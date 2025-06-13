South Africa: Eastern Cape Intensifies Relief Efforts After Extreme Weather Claims 78 Lives

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, in collaboration with municipalities and social partners, is providing essential relief and recovery services to the communities affected by heavy rains and strong winds that have battered the province since Monday.

The devastating weather conditions have so far claimed the lives of 78 people across multiple districts, with the OR Tambo District Municipality recording the highest number of fatalities.

"The OR Tambo District Municipality accounts for more than 50 fatalities, while Amathole District Municipality accounts for more than six. Bodies are being held at the Mthatha Forensic Mortuary, with identification efforts currently underway," the provincial government said.

Giving an update on the provincial government's response and recovery efforts on Thursday, it said a coordinated, multi-agency response was in full effect focusing on rescue operations, relief distribution, and infrastructure recovery.

A reception area has been set up at Sir Henry Elliot Hall to offer counselling the affected families. In the Amathole District alone, approximately 1 000 displaced residents are being sheltered in community facilities.

Emergency relief measures, including food, blankets, and clean water, have also been distributed to affected communities, and Primary Health Care (PHC) services are being delivered on-site. Emergency medical referrals are being facilitated where necessary.

Rescue efforts for hard-hit areas

Among the areas hard-hit by the severe weather conditions include Slovo Park and Decoligny Village in Mthatha, within the OR Tambo District.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of 38 people were successfully rescued in Mthatha, through joint efforts by Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the South African Police Service (SAPS), and various volunteer organisations.

"Two helicopters, search and rescue vehicles, K9 units, and technical rescue teams have been deployed. In Joe Gqabi District, heavy snow has led to road closures [while] Alfred Nzo District and surrounding areas [have suffered] critical damage to infrastructure, including roads, clinics, schools, and hospitals," the provincial government said.

The storm has further caused widespread damage to public infrastructure, with at least 127 schools across 10 districts, and about 20 health facilities affected.

"Assessment and mapping of affected schools are ongoing, while restoration efforts for power, water supply, and road infrastructure are currently underway with the support of engineering teams," the provincial government said.

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the disaster and reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring safety and dignity to the affected communities.