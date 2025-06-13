South Africa: SA Extends Its Condolences to India Following Plane Crash

13 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has extended condolences to the government and people of India after a plane that was carrying 242 passengers crashed.

"The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of India as well as the people of all other countries affected by the crash during this difficult time and extends its sympathy to those families who have lost loved ones," the department said in a statement.

This as an India Airlines plane crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed into a hostel for doctors.

It was carrying 242 passengers from various nationalities, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

According to the latest reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the scene of the plane crash and met the injured people in the hospital.

BBC reported that the sole survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who sat in seat 11A, is recovering in hospital, with his brother stating he "has no idea how he survived".

The British public service broadcaster stated there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian on the flight.

Meanwhile, other reports indicate that at least 290 people are dead as families continue to provide DNA samples to assist in identification victims.

Former India's Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who served between 2016 and 2021, was among the passengers on the plane.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.