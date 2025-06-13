South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in the Eastern Cape

13 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit flood-affected areas in the Eastern Cape today, due to rising casualties and damage to infrastructure caused by the severe weather impacting the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

According to the President's Office, the country's Commander-in-Chief will be updated by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, and Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, regarding the search and rescue efforts and support needed to effectively address the devastating disaster across all levels.

South Africa has experienced severe cold weather this week, resulting in rough seas and rainfall in coastal provinces.

The Eastern Cape has been the hardest hit by these weather conditions.

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 78, with more than 1 000 people displaced.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large," the Presidency said on Friday.

President Ramaphosa will begin his oversight visit to sites affected by the floods accompanied by Hlabisa, Mabuyane, and leaders from the disaster response team.

The delegation will assess the progress of the response efforts and engage with the affected communities regarding government support.

The visit will start with a closed briefing by the interdisciplinary National Disaster Management team, followed by site visits and a debriefing.

