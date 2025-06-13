Africa: Liberia Leads Value-Added Mineral Processing in West Africa

The commissioning of the state-of-the-art facility, an iron ore concentrator, which is now fully operational has positioned Liberia as a leader in value-added mineral processing across West Africa, ArcelorMittal Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr. Anthony P. Kocken has disclosed.

The state-of-the-art Iron Ore Concentrator was jointly commissioned last week by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and ArcelorMittal Group Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, thrusting Liberia in to a transformative chapter in its economic history.

Addressing Ministry of Information regular press briefing Thursday, Mr. Kochen described the project as a "historic milestone."

"This isn't just a facility; it's a symbol of transformation, shared progress, and long-term partnership," Mr. Kocken declared.

The concentrator, built under AML's $1.9 billion Phase II Expansion, is part of a broader $3.5 billion investment the largest single private-sector commitment in Liberia's history and among the biggest in the subregion's iron ore industry. The project upgrades AML's capacity to transform medium-grade ore into high-grade iron on Liberian soil, radically boosting the country's export potential.

Annual production is set to quadruple from 5 million to 20 million metric tons, thanks to cutting-edge infrastructure, including magnetic separation systems, automated grinding circuits, and modern environmental controls.

The concentrator is fully integrated with AML's 243-kilometer Tokadeh-to-Buchanan railway and the upgraded Port of Buchanan, where new handling facilities support global export.

A cornerstone of AML's mission is capacity building. Through its Technical Training Academies, the company is empowering Liberians with free, internationally certified technical education.

163 artisans have already graduated and joined AML's workforce, 138 more are currently undergoing training, 122Liberian technicians who completed a two-year program are now employed at the new facility while another 90 students are still in training.

AML is expanding its Buchanan based Technical Center to train more Liberians in mechanical fitting, welding, boilermaking, electrical work, and more.

"This isn't just job creation it's nation building," said Kocken. "Liberians are leading this industrial transition."

The concentrator is expected to significantly increase national revenue--from approximately $35 million to over $125 million annually--providing a fiscal windfall for key sectors including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Over 5,000 jobs were generated during construction, and 3,000 new permanent positions are being added. Local Liberian businesses are now benefiting from increased procurement, while new manufacturing opportunities are emerging in the industrial supply

AML also reaffirmed its commitment to social impact. The company is set to increase its Community Social Development Fund (CSDF) to $4 million annually, benefiting Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba Counties with:

Public infrastructure, Youth development programs and Health and education initiatives. Additionally, AML continues to invest in clinics, schools, vocational centers, and scholarships both locally and internationally.

Kocken also highlighted AML's initiatives in sustainable mining, including, biodiversity conservation, Land reclamation and reforestation, pollution control and tailings management.

"These actions reflect our deep commitment to protecting Liberia's environment for future generations," he said.

Kocken praised the Liberian government for its visionary leadership and expressed gratitude to institutions like the Ministry of Mines and Energy, National Investment Commission, and Ministry of Finance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Africa Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Boakai called the concentrator "a new dawn in Liberian mining," emphasizing the country's shift from raw exports to value-added production.

AML's ambitions don't stop here. Plans are already underway to scale up production to 30 million tons per annum, strengthening Liberia's role as a regional mining hub.

"This is just the beginning," Kocken said. "We are here for the long haul--partnering with the people of Liberia to unlock long-term prosperity."

With billions invested, thousands of jobs created, and a long-term development plan in motion, ArcelorMittal Liberia's iron ore concentrator represents more than industrial success it's a symbol of national progress. As Liberia steps boldly into a future of industrial innovation and economic sovereignty, the world is taking notice.