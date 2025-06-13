South Africa: Municipality Slams 'Dangerous Lies' About Dam Causing Flood Deaths

Municipality denies viral claims it opened dam gates that caused floods, killing 78 people.

Officials warn that dangerous misinformation is spreading panic and confusing affected communities during the crisis.

The OR Tambo District Municipality has hit back at viral social media claims that it caused deadly floods by opening dam gates.

A video spreading online shows a man accusing the municipality of opening sluice gates at Mthatha Dam. He claims this caused the floods that killed more than 78 people.

But officials say this is complete nonsense.

"There are no sluice gates to open. The Mthatha Dam operates with uncontrolled spillways, which means water flows automatically when the dam reaches full capacity. No one controls or triggers this; it is an engineering safeguard, not a municipal decision," the municipality said on Friday.

Officials are now warning people to stop spreading lies.

"In times like these, misinformation is dangerous. It fuels panic, confuses communities and undermines the real work being done to protect and support our people. We are on the ground, we are responding, and we are restoring services. Let the truth rise above the noise," the municipality said.

Officials want people to get their information from trusted sources only.

"Let us not forward or believe videos and voice notes that are not verified. The wrong information can hurt people and make things worse," a municipal spokesperson said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the Eastern Cape to see the damage and meet flood victims. The death toll has climbed past 78, with dozens of homes destroyed across the province.