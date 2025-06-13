South Africa: Municipality Slams 'Dangerous Lies' About Dam Causing Flood Deaths

13 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Municipality denies viral claims it opened dam gates that caused floods, killing 78 people.
  • Officials warn that dangerous misinformation is spreading panic and confusing affected communities during the crisis.

The OR Tambo District Municipality has hit back at viral social media claims that it caused deadly floods by opening dam gates.

A video spreading online shows a man accusing the municipality of opening sluice gates at Mthatha Dam. He claims this caused the floods that killed more than 78 people.

But officials say this is complete nonsense.

"There are no sluice gates to open. The Mthatha Dam operates with uncontrolled spillways, which means water flows automatically when the dam reaches full capacity. No one controls or triggers this; it is an engineering safeguard, not a municipal decision," the municipality said on Friday.

Officials are now warning people to stop spreading lies.

"In times like these, misinformation is dangerous. It fuels panic, confuses communities and undermines the real work being done to protect and support our people. We are on the ground, we are responding, and we are restoring services. Let the truth rise above the noise," the municipality said.

Officials want people to get their information from trusted sources only.

"Let us not forward or believe videos and voice notes that are not verified. The wrong information can hurt people and make things worse," a municipal spokesperson said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the Eastern Cape to see the damage and meet flood victims. The death toll has climbed past 78, with dozens of homes destroyed across the province.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.