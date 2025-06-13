Namibians Fly the Flag At 2025 Comrades Ultra Marathon

Namibia celebrated a strong showing at the 2025 Comrades Ultra Marathon in South Africa this past weekend, with 76 runners crossing the finish line at the world's oldest

and most prestigious ultra-distance road race.

Leading the charge was the seven-member Performance Movement team, whose standout performances highlighted Namibia's growing presence on the global

endurance stage.

Veteran ultra-marathoner Harold 'Bolla' Akwenye ran his third Comrades in a steady,

tactical fashion. His time of 8 hours and 50 minutes earned him the Bill Rowan medal,

awarded to those finishing between 7h30 and 9 hours.

Three team members made their Comrades debut this year, each finishing with pride:

Anthony Hearlen clocked an impressive 8h33 minutes, narrowly missing a silver medal

and positioning himself as one to watch in future races.

Jeremia Lemegius ran a commendable 9h50 minutes, showing solid form in his first

attempt. James Haludilu, representing Shandumbala, completed the race in 10h27

minutes, a remarkable feat and a boost for grassroots running initiatives.

Among the team's biggest success stories was Fernando 'Daks' Mandumbwa, who

significantly improved his 2024 performance to earn his first Bill Rowan medal--a

breakthrough in his Comrades journey. Also celebrating was Bok Mike Keib, who

secured his back-to-back medal, marking consistent progress in the ultra-marathon

world.

Long-time runner Frans Amakali completed his fifth Comrades, an elite milestone.

Though he narrowly missed his goal of a silver medal (sub-7h30), his persistence

continues to inspire younger runners across Namibia.

Elsewhere in the Namibian contingent, runners from Swakopmund Striders, Windhoek

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia South Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Harriers, Walvis Bay Road Runners, and Windhoek City Runners also impressed.

Notably: Titus Elago stormed to a sub-7h30 finish, earning Namibia a coveted silver

medal.

Les Trollope captured his second consecutive silver, further establishing himself as one

of Namibia's top ultra-distance runners.

This year's 89.98 kilometre down run, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, tested the

runners' endurance and resolve. Yet, Namibia's athletes rose to the occasion - visibly

united in their custom Ondhelela-inspired kit, one of the most admired outfits of the

race. -lmupetami@nepc.com.na