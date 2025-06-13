Tanzania, Rwanda Sort Out Cross-Border Issues

13 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kagera — TANZANIA and Rwanda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the international boundary between the two countries.

The Tanzania-Rwanda border spans approximately 230 kilometers.

The agreement follows the conclusion of a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting held in Ngara, Kagera Region, where experts from both nations convened to assess and deliberate on cross-border issues.

The MoU was signed by Hamdouny Mansour, Director of Survey and Mapping from Tanzania's Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, and Abel Buhungu, Head of the Rwandan delegation and Rwanda's Ambassador to Sudan.

After the signing, Mansour commended the progress and emphasized the importance of implementing the resolutions as agreed.

He expressed optimism that the efforts will enhance cooperation and foster peaceful coexistence between the neighboring countries.

Ambassador Buhungu reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to achieving the agreed objectives.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing work and said both countries are on track to meet their shared goals.

As part of the JTC activities, delegates inspected key segments of the Tanzania-Rwanda border, starting from the Mafiga Matatu (Kasange) border marker where the Kagera/Akagera River meets the Mwidu River and extending to Rusumo, where the Kagera River converges with the Ruvuvu/Ruvubu River.

The inspection aimed to assess the physical state of the border, ongoing developments, and the nature of human activities along the frontier.

This initiative aligns with the African Union's directive requiring all member states to demarcate and reinforce their international borders by 2027, as part of efforts to promote peace, stability, and regional integration.

ReplyForwardAdd reaction

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.