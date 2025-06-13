Tanzania, Rwanda Sort Out Cross-Border Issues

Kagera — TANZANIA and Rwanda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the international boundary between the two countries.

The Tanzania-Rwanda border spans approximately 230 kilometers.

The agreement follows the conclusion of a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting held in Ngara, Kagera Region, where experts from both nations convened to assess and deliberate on cross-border issues.

The MoU was signed by Hamdouny Mansour, Director of Survey and Mapping from Tanzania's Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, and Abel Buhungu, Head of the Rwandan delegation and Rwanda's Ambassador to Sudan.

After the signing, Mansour commended the progress and emphasized the importance of implementing the resolutions as agreed.

He expressed optimism that the efforts will enhance cooperation and foster peaceful coexistence between the neighboring countries.

Ambassador Buhungu reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to achieving the agreed objectives.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing work and said both countries are on track to meet their shared goals.

As part of the JTC activities, delegates inspected key segments of the Tanzania-Rwanda border, starting from the Mafiga Matatu (Kasange) border marker where the Kagera/Akagera River meets the Mwidu River and extending to Rusumo, where the Kagera River converges with the Ruvuvu/Ruvubu River.

The inspection aimed to assess the physical state of the border, ongoing developments, and the nature of human activities along the frontier.

This initiative aligns with the African Union's directive requiring all member states to demarcate and reinforce their international borders by 2027, as part of efforts to promote peace, stability, and regional integration.