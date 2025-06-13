Tanzania: George Masaju Is Tanzania's New Chief Justice

13 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Judge George Mcheche Masaju as the new Chief Justice of Tanzania, replacing Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma, who has retired after more than seven years at the helm of the Judiciary.

The appointment was confirmed in an official statement released on Friday by Chief Secretary Dr. Moses Kusiluka.

According to the statement, Judge Masaju will be sworn in on June 15, 2025, at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

Judge Masaju has served in various key positions within the Tanzanian legal system, most recently, he was appointed by President Samia to the Court of Appeal on January 10, 2025.

Prior to that, he served as a High Court Judge and also as the Legal Advisor to the President.

His predecessor, Prof. Ibrahim Juma, officially concluded his service following a distinguished judicial career.

Appointed Chief Justice in 2017 by the late President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, Prof. Juma succeeded Justice Mohamed Chande Othman.

