Tanzania: Sports Budget Rises Sharply

Dodoma — THE government has made a significant investment in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for the fiscal year 2025/26, with a budget allocation of 519.66bn/-, a remarkable increase of 82.1 per cent compared to last year's budget of 285.32bn/-.

This sharp rise in funding underscores the government's heightened focus on strengthening the country's sports infrastructure and preparing for major international events, particularly this year's CHAN finals and AFCON 2027.

The substantial increase in the budget reflects a clear commitment to ensuring that Tanzania is not only ready to host these prestigious tournaments but also to foster long-term growth in sports and cultural sectors.

This surge follows a consistent upward trend, contrasting sharply with figures from earlier years: 35.45bn/- in 2023/24, 35.42bn/- in 2022/23 and 54.74bn/- in 2021/22.

The increase of 234bn/- highlights the government's intensified focus on enhancing the country's sports infrastructure and preparations for major international events. This includes the CHAN finals and AFCON 2027, which Tanzania will co-host with Kenya and Uganda.

The bulk of the funding, totalling 458.19bn/-, will be directed toward development projects, a significant rise from last year's allocation of 258bn/-.

Key investments will focus on renovating the Benjamin Mkapa and Uhuru Stadiums and constructing new football fields in Arusha and Dodoma, along with five additional training grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Additionally, there will be funding for a sports complex in Arusha, allocated 193.09bn/- and in Dodoma, 140bn/-.

Other projects, including recreation centres in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, have received an allocation of 8bn/-, while a sports and arts arena has been allocated 450m/-.

Hosting these tournaments is expected to significantly boost tourism, create jobs and elevate the nation's international profile, all while contributing to the long-term development of modern sports infrastructure. In addition to infrastructure projects, investments are being made to develop sports talent.

The government has earmarked funding for the construction of the Malya Sports Academy, with an allocation of 15bn/- and the Sports Development College, which has received 1.5bn/-.