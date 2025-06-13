Addis Abeba — Internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Bakelo IDP center in Debre Berhan city and the Jara IDP center in the North Wollo Zone of the Amhara region say they are experiencing worsening humanitarian conditions, citing delayed food aid, deteriorating shelter conditions, and a lack of essential non-food support.

A man sheltering at Bakelo, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, told Addis Standard that food aid is irregular, arriving "every two months at best," but added that "sometimes it takes four months." He recalled that aid was last received in early February and did not arrive again until the end of May.

According to him, each person receives "15 kilograms of flour," but even that, he said, "doesn't cover our needs." Items that were previously included, such as oil, are no longer distributed, he added.

He estimated that over 5,000 people are currently residing at the site and described critical shortages beyond food. "We don't have proper shelter, and clothing is a problem," he said.

"We sleep by spreading tarpaulins," he explained. "Pregnant women and children are suffering." He added, "Instead of someone calling to ask how we are, what would help is someone coming with even one kilogram of flour." Despite repeatedly raising concerns, he said, "nothing changes--we only expect a solution from God now."

At the Jara IDP center in the North Wollo Zone, another man--also displaced and speaking on condition of anonymity--told Addis Standard that he currently receives "15 kilograms of maize, 1.5 kilograms of peas, and 0.45 liters of oil per month."

However, he said that when they use the monthly assistance provided for grain, pepper grinding, soap, and other expenses, they fall into shortage.

He said he was displaced from Kiremu district in the East Wollega Zone of the Oromia region in 2022 and has since headed his household at the center. "We can't find even daily labor jobs here," he said. "The aid is not enough, and we don't have any means of income."

The man also highlighted worsening shelter conditions. "The shelter was built in 2022 for six months. Now, it's been three years. When it rains, we fear it might collapse on us." He described how, during rainfall, residents leave the structure and sleep outside. "We redirect the water with mats, but even those are worn out now."

He further noted a severe shortage of water. "The sun is strong, and this place is dry. We don't get water regularly. It's very hard to live like this."

Another individual, Hassen Nuru (name changed), also sheltering at Jara, confirmed to Addis Standard that the aid is insufficient and shelter conditions have deteriorated. "There is some food, yes, but many things are missing. We don't have money for basic things like salt or grinding pepper," he said. "The 15 kilograms of maize do not sustain us."

Hassen said he was displaced from Guliso district in the West Wollega Zone in 2020 following unrest and now lives at Jara with his six-member family. "These shelters were supposed to last six months. Now we've been here for three years, and the structures are falling apart," he said. "When it rains, it feels dangerous to stay inside."

He also emphasized water access as a major issue. "There are days when we don't get water at all, even one out of three," he said.

In response, Abebaw Mesele, head of the North Shewa Zone Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office, told Addis Standard that food aid to the Bakelo site "has not been interrupted." However, he acknowledged that "institutions that used to supply non-food items are now absent," creating what he described as a "gap in shelter and similar needs."

A previous report released in April 2025 by the Ethiopia Emergency Shelter & NFI Cluster described the "severely deteriorating" living conditions in five IDP centers across the North and South Wollo zones, including Jara. The report stated that the shelters "were never intended for extended use" and noted that many displaced families are "crammed into communal spaces or damaged structures," with people with disabilities lacking "any specialized accommodations."

The same report noted that non-food item (NFI) distributions had largely ceased, stating, "The last full distributions occurred in 2022 for most sites; subsequent support has been scarce and inconsistent." The North and South Wollo zones were identified as hosting over half of all IDPs living in collective centers across the Amhara region, with limited prospects for return or resettlement.