Kenya: Eldowas Assures Water Safety Following Fatal Incident At Kesses Plant

13 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Eldoret — The Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) has moved to reassure residents of water safety after a fatal incident at the Kesses Water Treatment Plant on June 11, where a young man reportedly gained unauthorized access and jumped into a treatment tank.

In a public statement, ELDOWAS expressed condolences to the victim's family and confirmed the immediate shutdown of the plant to allow for full-scale disinfection and system flushing.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the community affected by this loss," the company stated.

As part of its response, ELDOWAS initiated independent laboratory testing to verify that all water supplied from the facility complies with public health and safety standards. The company added that it has activated alternative water supply arrangements to reduce disruption in affected areas.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels," the statement read.

The incident has prompted renewed focus on safety protocols at public utilities, with investigations ongoing into how the individual accessed the restricted treatment area.

By Phineas Mwenda

Read the original article on Capital FM.

