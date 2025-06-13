Tanzania: Zanzibar Issues Warning to Reckless Drivers

13 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — THE Head of the Traffic Police Unit in the Unguja Urban West Region, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamis Mwakanolo, has called on drivers and all road users to comply with traffic laws to prevent accidents caused by negligence and failure to observe those laws.

SP Mwakanolo appealed during an interview with the Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC - Radio), emphasizing that adherence to road safety laws is essential for protecting human life.

He noted that some members of the public have become accustomed to breaking traffic laws, especially by transporting passengers in cargo vehicles, an act that is illegal and significantly increases the risk of accidents.

Although legal measures are being taken against drivers who violate these regulations, SP Mwakanolo stressed that the community also has a responsibility to help eliminate such practices by recognizing the dangers they pose to their safety.

Additionally, SP Mwakanolo pointed out that some owners and operators of non-motorized vehicles, such as bicycles and carts, are also contributing to road accidents due to non-compliance with traffic laws.

Given the situation, he urged all road users, including operators of motorized and non-motorized vehicles as well as pedestrians, to strictly follow road safety rules.

He concluded by stressing that following traffic laws will greatly help reduce accidents and issued a stern warning to drivers who operate vehicles while under the influence of alcohol, urging them to stop the behavior immediately for the safety of everyone.

