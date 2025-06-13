Namibia: Nampost Loans Exceed N$730m

Namibia Post Limited (NamPost) board chairperson Simeon Amunkete says the postal operator's macro-lending services have extended loans exceeding N$730 million.

Amunkete said this on Thursday at State House while presenting the special commemorative stamp featuring president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, marking her as Namibia's fifth president.

He boasted that more than 250 000 Namibians have accounts with NamPost in 51 locations across the country where its offices are located, whereas in some rural areas, the operator is the only financial service provider in those communities.

Amunkete further noted that over 150 000 Namibians are insured through the NamPost-facilitated insurance.

"As an arm of the government, we can do more if fully deployed with infrastructure to benefit the community in which we operate. This enablement could allow NamPost to give full banking services benefits targeting the low and older members of our market," he said.

Amunkete also presented the commemorative stamp of fourth president Nangolo Mbumba, noting that besides honouring presidents with the stamps, they are a contribution to Namibia's history in a different format.

NamPost celebrates Namibia's leadership with stamps featuring all past and present presidents.

Receiving the stamps, Nandi-Ndaitwah indicated that post communication is still regarded as one of the important means of communication, which has evolved to serve many purposes, given the operations in financial activities.

She said Namibians, especially the elderly, find NamPost very convenient for financial management, while internationally, the post office is recognised as the centre for all mail coming from all over the world.

"The post office remains historically the most important connector in the world now and possibly in the future," she said.

The president further commended NamPost for implementing the commemorative stamps, saying they serve as a reminder to Namibians and the world at large about the democratic process in Namibia, particularly the peaceful transitions or successions from one president to the other, including during the difficult time of the passing of the country's third president Hage Geingob.

"As a nation, we understand that the stamp of our fourth president is coming this time because we know he came during a difficult and dramatic situation," she noted.

- Nampa