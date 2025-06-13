Nigeria: Ex-Governor of Nigeria's Anambra State Willie Obiano Denies Backing Candidate in 2025 Election

Ex-governor of Nigeria's Anambra state Willie Obiano denies backing candidate in 2025 election

IN SHORT: Social media posts claim former Anambra governor Willie Obiano has endorsed a rival party candidate for the 2025 governorship election. But he has denied this.

The people of Anambra state in south-eastern Nigeria are set to elect a new governor on 8 November 2025.

Election campaigning is not due to start until 11 June, but claims of endorsements and political alliances are already spreading across social media.

One post circulating online alleges that former governor of Anambra Willie Obiano has endorsed the candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu during a gathering of the Anambra community in the state of Texas in the US.

Ukachukwu is the flagbearer for the All Progressives Congress, the country's ruling party.

The message reads: "OBIANO URGES NDI ANAMBRA IN TEXAS TO GO FOR THE ULTIMATE, SAYS UKACHUKWU WILL DO EXCELLENTLY WELL AS GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE! OBIANO GOES AGAINST SOLUDO HIS PREDECESSOR. CAN YOU IMAGINE."

Obiano was governor of Anambra state from 2014 to 2022 for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He was succeeded by incumbent governor Charles Soludo, who is also in the APGA.

The same claim appeared on Facebook here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But has Obiano endorsed Ukachukwu, or any other candidate for governor? We checked.

Obiano denies endorsement

Punch newspaper reported that Paul Nwosu, former commissioner for information under Obiano's administration, said that the ex-governor had dismissed the viral post as "fake news."

"Chief Obiano neither addressed any gathering of Ndi Anambra in Texas nor granted any interview or issued any statement, publicly or privately, concerning the forthcoming election or any aspirant," Nwosu was quoted as saying.

Nwosu said Obiano remained committed to the peace and democratic process in Anambra, and would express his views clearly and personally, rather than through "faceless third parties or shadowy platforms".

Africa Check could find no photos, videos or media reports confirming the existence of an event where Obiano endorsed a candidate.

