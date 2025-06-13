Kenya: Fake NTV Graphic Claims Kenya's Anti-Graft Body Raided Traffic Police Boss

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating on Facebook falsely claims that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission raided Nairobi traffic police boss Joseph Chirchir and found KSh25 million in cash. But the graphic is fake.

"EACC raids Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir and discovers Sh25 million in cash," reads a graphic making the rounds on Facebook. (KSh25 million is about US$190,000.)

The graphic, dated 3 June 2025, bears the logo and branding of NTV, one of Kenya's popular TV stations.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, or EACC, is a government agency that aims to fight corruption and promote integrity in public service.

As Nairobi's traffic police boss, Chirchir is responsible for overseeing and managing traffic operations in the Kenyan capital.

Kenya's traffic police have long been accused of corruption. The EACC previously estimated that officers collect up to KSh3 billion (approximately $23.1 million) in bribes every month. These bribes are often extorted at roadblocks and checkpoints across the country.

In March 2025, EACC detectives arrested three traffic police officers stationed at a busy roundabout in Nairobi, on allegations of bribery and corruption. The officers were reportedly caught extorting money from motorists.

In 2020, a former traffic officer revealed that officers had been pressured by their superiors into accepting informal payments in order to supplement their low salaries. Since then, the EACC has investigated these abuses and launched campaigns to encourage Kenyans to report attempts at bribery.

Since February 2025, multiple claims regarding Chirchir's alleged involvement in corruption have been made on Facebook, with some reports that the EACC had raided his home and recovered a safe containing wads of cash.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake graphic

News of traffic police officers being arrested for bribery and corruption has been widely reported in the past. However, we could not find any credible news outlet reporting an EACC raid of Chirchir's home.

The EACC, through its official verified X account, posted the graphic, stamped "FAKE".

NTV Kenya, through its verified Facebook page and X account, also dismissed the graphic.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT! Please be advised that this card doing rounds on social media is fake. If you can't find it on NTV Kenya's official pages, treat it as fake!" wrote NTV.

How to spot a fake graphic

First check the source. Always verify if the content comes from a credible outlet. Look for similar content on official websites, verified social media pages or trusted news platforms. If you can't find any, be cautious.

Watch out for inconsistencies. Fake graphics often have slight differences in fonts, logos or overall layout. They usually don't match the professional style of the media brands they try to imitate.

Check for typographical mistakes. Many fake graphics contain spelling errors, poor grammar or odd phrasing - red flags that something may not be legitimate.

Finally, trust your instincts. If a graphic seems overly dramatic or designed to spark outrage or fear, it's likely fake. Sensationalism is a common tactic used to spread false information.

